TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Downgrades Enbridge (TSX:ENB)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC downgraded their outlook for Enbridge (TSX:ENB) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.00% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enbridge is $44.26. The forecasts range from a low of $39.77 to a high of $50.71. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.00% from its latest reported closing price of $56.02.

The projected annual revenue for Enbridge is $54,567MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 42.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 32.93% over the last quarter.

Mechanics Financial holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TrinityPoint Wealth holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Premier Fund Managers holds 205K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing an increase of 65.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Virtus ETF Advisers holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 248.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 60.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enbridge. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENB is 0.62%, a decrease of 11.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,143,415K shares.

