TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains TC Energy (TRP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.11% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TC Energy is $56.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.32 to a high of $65.47. The average price target represents an increase of 3.11% from its latest reported closing price of $54.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TC Energy is 16,303MM, an increase of 11.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in TC Energy. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.62%, an increase of 5.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 942,928K shares. The put/call ratio of TRP is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 128,010K shares representing 12.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127,376K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 65,043K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,419K shares , representing an increase of 60.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 156.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 41,978K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,936K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 39,339K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,625K shares , representing a decrease of 15.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 82.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,758K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,092K shares , representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 6.11% over the last quarter.

