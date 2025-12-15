TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Keyera (KEYUF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Keyera (OTCPK:KEYUF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Keyera is $37.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.62 to a high of $46.73. The average price target represents an increase of 41.54% from its latest reported closing price of $26.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Keyera is 4,984MM, a decrease of 29.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keyera. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEYUF is 0.55%, an increase of 4.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.59% to 31,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tortoise Capital Series Trust - Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund A Class holds 2,809K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,744K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares , representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYUF by 20.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,702K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares , representing a decrease of 17.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYUF by 21.21% over the last quarter.

EMLP - First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 1,699K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYUF by 4.41% over the last quarter.

SMLPX - Westwood Salient MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEYUF by 2.51% over the last quarter.

