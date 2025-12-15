TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Gibson Energy (OTCPK:GBNXF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gibson Energy is $19.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $22.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.09% from its latest reported closing price of $16.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gibson Energy is 4,578MM, a decrease of 57.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gibson Energy. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBNXF is 0.43%, an increase of 1.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 14,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,356K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 11.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,466K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 3.05% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 849K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MLPEX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Class C holds 750K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 6.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 27.81% over the last quarter.

PRPAX - PGIM Jennison MLP Fund holds 666K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBNXF by 21.16% over the last quarter.

