TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Maintains Enbridge (ENB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC maintained coverage of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enbridge is $50.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.18 to a high of $57.87. The average price target represents an increase of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of $47.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enbridge is 53,449MM, a decrease of 16.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,789 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enbridge. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENB is 0.54%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.27% to 1,223,653K shares. The put/call ratio of ENB is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 133,667K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 135,594K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 651.94% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 83,562K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,670K shares , representing an increase of 9.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 32.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 58,000K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,184K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 40,021K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,883K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 39,559K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,491K shares , representing an increase of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 79.14% over the last quarter.

