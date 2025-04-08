TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC Downgrades South Bow (TSX:SOBO)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, TUDOR PICKERING & CO. SEC downgraded their outlook for South Bow (TSX:SOBO) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.48% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for South Bow is $34.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 4.48% from its latest reported closing price of $33.25 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 501 funds or institutions reporting positions in South Bow. This is an increase of 408 owner(s) or 438.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOBO is 0.20%, an increase of 40.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 408.97% to 168,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 18,412K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 13,372K shares.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,337K shares.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 9,139K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,372K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOBO by 4.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,349K shares.

