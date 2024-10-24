Tudor Gold Announces Positive Metallurgical Results

Tudor Gold (TSE:TUD) has released an update.

Tudor Gold has reported positive metallurgical testing results for its Goldstorm deposit in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, highlighting significant copper, gold, and silver recoveries. The results offer encouraging prospects for the production of high-grade copper concentrate and support future economic assessments. Additionally, the company is exploring further metallurgical tests to maximize gold extraction from newly discovered zones.

