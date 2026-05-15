Tucows Q1 Loss Widens Y/Y Despite Revenue Growth & Ting Gains

Shares of Tucows Inc. TCX have gained 0.6% since reporting results for the first quarter of 2026, trailing the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% return. However, over the past month, the stock has declined 10.7%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 6.6% advance.

Tucows reported first-quarter 2026 consolidated net revenues of $96.7 million, up 2% year over year from $94.6 million, driven mainly by growth in Ting Internet Services. Gross profit rose 2.5% to $24.1 million from $23.5 million a year earlier.

However, the company posted a net loss of $18.1 million, or $1.63 per share, wider than the loss of $15.1 million, or $1.37 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA declined 15% year over year to $11.7 million from $13.7 million, while the adjusted net loss widened to $16.9 million from $14.9 million.

Tucows Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tucows Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tucows Inc. Quote

Segment Performance Highlights

Tucows Domains remained the company’s primary profit contributor despite lower revenues. Segment revenues declined 2% year over year to $64.1 million, reflecting the lingering impacts of a large customer moving lower-margin domains in-house. Still, gross profit improved 2% to $18.6 million, supported by a favorable sales mix of higher-margin products and prudent expense management. Wholesale revenues slipped 3% to $54.3 million, while retail revenues increased 5% to $9.8 million. The Retail gross margin climbed 8% year over year. Management also highlighted the completion of the Radix registry migration in March, with the full benefit expected to contribute beginning in the second quarter.

Wavelo posted modest growth, but profitability weakened as the company continued investing in sales and marketing initiatives. Revenues inched up to $11.6 million from $11.4 million in the prior-year quarter, while gross profit fell to $7 million from $7.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment declined to $3.6 million from $4.4 million. Management said comparisons were affected by stronger prior-year subscriber growth and a rate-card increase that has since normalized.

Ting Internet Services delivered one of the strongest performances among Tucows’ operating businesses. Revenues rose 19% year over year to $19.4 million, aided by construction revenues tied to a senior living community contract and continued subscriber growth. Gross profit improved sharply to $1.7 million from near break-even levels a year earlier. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $0.4 million from $0.8 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting improving unit economics and disciplined capital spending.

Management Commentary & Operational Trends

Chief executive officer David Woroch described the quarter as a period of “steady execution” across the business, emphasizing recurring revenue strength and operational discipline. Management pointed to positive operating cash flow, healthier margins within Tucows Domains and accelerating subscriber growth at Ting as key achievements.

The company continued to stress disciplined investment at Wavelo, particularly in go-to-market initiatives aimed at building future bookings growth. Management said those investments weighed on current profitability but are intended to strengthen long-term growth prospects. At the same time, Tucows reiterated that Domains continues to operate as a reliable cash-generating business with healthy margins and recurring revenues.

Executives also acknowledged ongoing pressure from the company’s legacy mobile business within the corporate segment. Corporate adjusted EBITDA deteriorated to a loss of $3.1 million from a loss of $1.5 million a year earlier due to mobile contract obligations and lower legacy mobile revenues. Management said these costs are not expected to persist indefinitely and that efforts are underway to reduce those burdens.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Tucows generated a operating cash flow of $3.5 million in the quarter against an operating cash outflow of $11.3 million in the prior-year period. The company ended the quarter with cash, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents totaling $61.9 million, up from $55 million a year earlier.

Management noted that the company remained in compliance with debt covenants under its syndicated facility, with a leverage ratio of 3.29 times and interest coverage of 4.12 times. Ting’s net debt stood at $417.8 million at the quarter-end.

Other Developments

Tucows continued to pursue a strategic process related to Ting Internet Services. Management reiterated that a potential divestiture of Ting remains under active consideration, describing it as a step that could improve capital allocation flexibility, support deleveraging and enhance long-term shareholder value. The company did not provide a timeline or additional specifics regarding the process.

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