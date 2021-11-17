Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Tucows Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Tucows had US$150.0m of debt, up from US$113.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$5.54m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$144.4m.

How Healthy Is Tucows' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:TCX Debt to Equity History November 17th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tucows had liabilities of US$168.4m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$211.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.54m as well as receivables valued at US$21.5m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$352.9m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Tucows is worth US$967.0m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Tucows will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Tucows had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 10%, to US$293m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While Tucows's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost US$7.5m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$41m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Tucows has 4 warning signs (and 3 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

