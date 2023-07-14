News & Insights

Tucker Carlson to create a new media company - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

July 14, 2023 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

July 14 (Reuters) - Former Fox News FOXA.O host Tucker Carlson and former White House adviser Neil Patel are looking to raise funds to start a new media company that would potentially use Twitter as its backbone, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Carlson and Patel are looking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to fund the company, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new company would be anchored by longer versions of the free videos that Carlson has been posting regularly on Twitter since shortly after his departure from Fox News, but would ultimately be driven by subscriptions, according to the report.

Carlson and Fox News had agreed to part ways its after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a starring role.

Carlson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Varun H K)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

