Tubacex Unveils Sentinel® Prime at ADIPEC 2024

November 05, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Tubacex has unveiled its Sentinel® Prime premium connection line at the ADIPEC 2024, marking a significant advancement in its OCTG segment. This innovation, developed over eight years, enhances Tubacex’s position as a leader in the corrosion-resistant alloy market by providing cutting-edge solutions for both traditional and emerging energy sectors. The company’s strategic investment in a new OCTG plant in Abu Dhabi further strengthens its foothold in the Middle East market.

