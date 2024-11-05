Tubacex Unveils Sentinel® Prime at ADIPEC 2024

Tubacex (ES:TUB) has released an update.

Tubacex has unveiled its Sentinel® Prime premium connection line at the ADIPEC 2024, marking a significant advancement in its OCTG segment. This innovation, developed over eight years, enhances Tubacex’s position as a leader in the corrosion-resistant alloy market by providing cutting-edge solutions for both traditional and emerging energy sectors. The company’s strategic investment in a new OCTG plant in Abu Dhabi further strengthens its foothold in the Middle East market.

