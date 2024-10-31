News & Insights

Tuas Ltd. Responds to ASX Compliance Query

October 31, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Tuas Ltd. (AU:TUA) has released an update.

Tuas Ltd. has addressed a delay in reporting a change in director Craig Linton Levy’s notifiable interest due to a public holiday, potentially breaching ASX Listing Rules. The company emphasizes its commitment to timely disclosures and has reminded directors of their responsibilities, especially during holiday periods. This incident highlights the importance of adhering to regulatory deadlines for investors monitoring compliance in financial markets.

