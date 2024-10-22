Tuas Ltd. Emphasizes Transparency in Governance Practices

Tuas Ltd. (AU:TUA) has released an update.

Tuas Ltd. has released its latest corporate governance statement, highlighting its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. The company has disclosed key governance practices on its website, offering transparency to investors. This move is pivotal for stakeholders tracking Tuas Ltd.’s commitment to robust management and oversight.

