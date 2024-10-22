Tuas Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Tuas Ltd. (AU:TUA) has released an update.

Tuas Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for December 6, 2024, at Rydges Sydney Central, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to vote in person or by proxy, impacting their shareholding in the company. The annual report is available on Tuas’s website for shareholders to review ahead of the meeting.

