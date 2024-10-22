News & Insights

Stocks

Tuas Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 22, 2024 — 12:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tuas Ltd. (AU:TUA) has released an update.

Tuas Ltd. has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for December 6, 2024, at Rydges Sydney Central, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to vote in person or by proxy, impacting their shareholding in the company. The annual report is available on Tuas’s website for shareholders to review ahead of the meeting.

For further insights into AU:TUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.