Tuas Limited Sees Strong Support at AGM

Tuas Ltd. (AU:TUA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tuas Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on December 6, 2024. The voting results, conducted via a poll, showed strong support across the board, with the highest approval reaching over 98%. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s direction and leadership.

For further insights into AU:TUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.