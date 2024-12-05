News & Insights

Stocks

Tuas Limited Sees Strong Support at AGM

December 05, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tuas Ltd. (AU:TUA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tuas Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on December 6, 2024. The voting results, conducted via a poll, showed strong support across the board, with the highest approval reaching over 98%. This outcome reflects investor confidence in the company’s direction and leadership.

For further insights into AU:TUA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.