Tuas (ASX:TUA) Price Target Increased by 19.06% to 10.80

The average one-year price target for Tuas (ASX:TUA) has been revised to $10.80 / share. This is an increase of 19.06% from the prior estimate of $9.07 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $12.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.39% from the latest reported closing price of $7.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tuas. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUA is 0.02%, an increase of 14.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 10,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,603K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUA by 9.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,636K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUA by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 930K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 767K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUA by 16.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 749K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUA by 9.18% over the last quarter.

