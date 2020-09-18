TuanChe Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - TuanChe Limited (TC) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on September 18, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.tuanche.com/

To listen to the call, dial +1-888-346-8982 (US) or +1-412-902-4272 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (International), Access Code 10147683.

