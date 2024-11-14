Tuan Sing Holdings Revamps Melbourne’s Iconic Intersection

News & Insights

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SG:T24) has released an update.

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited has unveiled plans for a major redevelopment at Melbourne’s bustling Collins Street, transforming the site with luxury retail and dining spaces while maintaining its historic charm. This project, managed through its subsidiary Grand Hotel Group, aims to revitalize the area known as Melbourne’s ‘Paris End,’ enhancing the streetscape and promoting sustainable design. The ambitious redevelopment will preserve existing structures, ensuring business continuity for current tenants, including the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

