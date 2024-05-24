Tuan Sing Holdings Convenes 54th AGM

News & Insights

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited (SG:T24) has released an update.

Tuan Sing Holdings Limited successfully conducted their 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, with the presence of key executives including the Non-Executive Chairman and the CEO. The meeting saw the introduction of directors, senior management, and introduced an Audit Partner from Deloitte & Touche LLP. Despite the absence of one director, the quorum was met and the meeting proceeded as planned.

