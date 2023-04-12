TU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.13, changing hands as high as $21.16 per share. TELUS Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TU's low point in its 52 week range is $18.85 per share, with $27.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.09.

