$TTWO stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTWO stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $184,150,588 of trading volume.

$TTWO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TTWO:

$TTWO insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KARL SLATOFF (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,712 shares for an estimated $7,016,310 .

. STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,694,000

LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,960 shares for an estimated $387,338 .

. DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,972 shares for an estimated $384,082 .

. MICHAEL SHERESKY sold 173 shares for an estimated $37,056

$TTWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 443 institutional investors add shares of $TTWO stock to their portfolio, and 428 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TTWO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TTWO stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/08, 03/03, 02/10, 02/03 and 0 sales.

$TTWO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTWO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Ascendiant issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

$TTWO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TTWO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $TTWO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Marok from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Wyatt Swanson from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $270.0 on 05/16/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

