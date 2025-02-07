$TTWO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTWO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $681,847,252 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TTWO:
$TTWO Insider Trading Activity
$TTWO insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 52,354 shares for an estimated $9,159,304.
- STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $8,103,900.
- DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,815 shares for an estimated $1,205,672.
- LAVERNE EVANS SRINIVASAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $358,340
- MICHAEL SHERESKY sold 191 shares for an estimated $28,617
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TTWO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of $TTWO stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,567,376 shares (-35.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $394,631,364
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,441,771 shares (-46.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $221,614,620
- STATE STREET CORP added 880,816 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $135,390,227
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 809,793 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,473,282
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 771,772 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $118,629,074
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 763,080 shares (+135.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $117,293,026
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 648,982 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,755,023
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $TTWO on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.