$TTWO stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTWO stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $681,847,252 of trading volume.

$TTWO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TTWO:

$TTWO insiders have traded $TTWO stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTWO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAINIE GOLDSTEIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 52,354 shares for an estimated $9,159,304 .

. STRAUSS ZELNICK (Chairman, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 45,000 shares for an estimated $8,103,900 .

. DANIEL P EMERSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,815 shares for an estimated $1,205,672 .

. LAVERNE EVANS SRINIVASAN sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $358,340

MICHAEL SHERESKY sold 191 shares for an estimated $28,617

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTWO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 374 institutional investors add shares of $TTWO stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TTWO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.