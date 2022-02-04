TTWO Stock: The ‘Grand Theft Auto’ News Taking Take-Two Interactive Higher Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock is rocketing higher Friday following news that a new Grand Theft Auto game is in the works.

Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games confirmed as much in a press release today. According to them, the game’s development is already “well underway.” The developer is also promising to release more details when it can.

So why is this such a big deal for TTWO stock? Take-Two Interactive owns Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto is the biggest series from the developer. A new release is sure to see major sales as fans pick up the next game in the series.

Additionally, it’s been a long time since gamers have gotten a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. Grand Theft Auto V came out all the way back in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. We’ve jumped ahead two console generations since then with no new game in the series.

However, that doesn’t mean Rockstar Games hasn’t been keeping fans busy. The developer has released Grand Theft Auto V several times since then to keep it on modern consoles. It also has Grand Theft Auto Online, which is the online portion of GTAV, to consider.

Grand Theft Auto Online was released at around the same time as GTAV and has continued to be a moneymaker for the developer. The game offers in-app purchases and has been continually updated over the news with new content for players.

Even so, there’s no denying that fans are excited about a new Grand Theft Auto game. So much so that Grand Theft Auto VI is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today.

TTWO stock is up 5.2% as of Friday afternoon.

