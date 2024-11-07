TTSH Stock Gains Despite Y/Y Q3 Earnings Decline, Gross Margin Expands

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. TTSH reported breakeven earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 4 cents.

TTSH’s Revenues in Detail

Tile Shop registered revenues of $84.5 million in the third quarter, down 8.3% year over year.

Comparable stores sales decreased 7.9% year over year in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in traffic.

Shares of this company gained nearly 0.1% in today’s pre-market trading.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Tile Shop’s Gross Margin

In the quarter under review, Tile Shop’s gross profit declined 5.6% year over year to $56.2 million.

However, the gross margin increased to 66.5% in the third quarter of 2024 from 64.7% in the year-ago period. The 187 basis points (bps) expansion in the gross margin was primarily due to decreases in product costs.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. Quote

TTSH’s Operating Expenses Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.3% year over year to $55.9 million.

Tile Shop’s Profitability

The operating income totaled $0.3 million, which decreased 91.2% from the prior-year quarter. The operating margin in the third quarter contracted 278 bps to 0.3%.

In the third quarter, Tile Shop’s net income was $0.04 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA during the reported quarter was $5 million, down 38.9% from the year-ago quarter.

TTSH’s Liquidity & Debt Management

Tile Shop exited third-quarter 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $25.1 million compared with $25.3 million at the second-quarter end.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2024 was $28.5 million compared with $56.2 million a year ago.

Our Take

Tile Shop exited the third quarter of 2024 with dismal top-line and bottom-line results. The decline in comparable stores sales was also discouraging. The operating margin contraction during the quarter did not bode well.

On a positive note, the gross margin expansion during the quarter bodes well. Per management, despite continued headwinds impacting the home improvement industry, TTSH continued to enhance its e-commerce capabilities. This raises our optimism.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.