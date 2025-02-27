$TTSH Earnings Results: $TTSH Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TTSH ($TTSH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $79,450,000, missing estimates of $94,191,900 by $-14,741,900.

$TTSH Insider Trading Activity

$TTSH insiders have traded $TTSH stock on the open market 139 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 139 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND has made 139 purchases buying 3,484,630 shares for an estimated $23,838,236 and 0 sales.

$TTSH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 26 institutional investors add shares of $TTSH stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

