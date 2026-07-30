TT's Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Trane Technologies plc TT reported impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

TT’s adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9% and increased 11.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues of $6.35 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.9% and rose 10.6% year over year.

Trane Technologies plc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

The results benefited from strong commercial HVAC demand and solid execution. Organic bookings increased 37%, while backlog reached a record $12.1 billion, up roughly 70% year over year and providing substantial visibility into future growth.

TT’s shares have risen 2% over the past year against the industry’s 6% decline. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has risen 17.9% over the same time frame.

TT Benefits From Exceptional Demand Momentum

Reported bookings climbed 39% to $7.82 billion, while the enterprise book-to-bill ratio was 123%. Each operating segment posted a ratio above 100%, indicating that new orders exceeded revenues during the quarter.

Americas Commercial HVAC was the primary growth engine. Bookings advanced 50%, including a 130% increase in applied equipment orders. Demand remained broad-based across data centers, schools, offices, warehouses and high-tech industrial projects. The business exited the quarter with backlog up about 90%.

Global applied bookings nearly doubled, while services continued to account for roughly one-third of total revenues. Services revenues have achieved a low-teens compound annual growth rate since 2020, strengthening the company’s recurring and higher-value revenue base.

Trane Technologies Posts Broad Revenue Growth

Organic revenues rose 9%, reflecting high-single-digit equipment growth and continued strength in services. Volume gains and positive pricing supported the top line, although inflation and elevated reinvestment limited profit conversion.

Americas revenues increased 12% to $5.27 billion and advanced 11% organically. Commercial HVAC revenues grew in the low teens, led by applied solutions, which increased more than 40%. Residential HVAC revenues also rose in the low teens, while transport revenues declined by low double digits as expected.

The company raised its 2026 residential revenue outlook to mid-single-digit growth following strong first-half performance and healthy channel inventories. Transport demand is expected to recover later in 2026, with healthier growth anticipated in the fourth quarter.

TT's Profit Growth Comes With Margin Pressure

Adjusted operating income increased 7% to $1.25 billion. However, the adjusted operating margin contracted 60 basis points to 19.7%, as inflation and increased investments more than offset volume growth and pricing.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 7% to $1.34 billion, while the related margin declined 70 basis points to 21.1%. The company continued investing in production capacity, product innovation, factory automation and operational excellence to support its expanding backlog.

GAAP operating income increased 5% to $1.22 billion, but the GAAP operating margin fell 100 basis points to 19.3%. GAAP continuing earnings were $4.20 per share, up 9% from the prior-year quarter.

Trane Technologies Sees Mixed Regional Results

Americas adjusted operating income increased 11% to $1.17 billion. The adjusted operating margin declined 30 basis points to 22.1%, primarily reflecting accelerated business investments intended to support future growth.

EMEA revenues fell 1% to $697.6 million and declined 4% organically. Adjusted operating income decreased 26% to $91.4 million, while the margin contracted 420 basis points to 13.1%. Conflict in the Middle East reduced operating income by approximately $30 million, prompting cost actions late in the quarter.

Asia Pacific revenues increased 11% to $384.6 million and rose 10% organically. Organic bookings jumped 31%, supported by strong demand outside China. Adjusted operating income increased 8% to $80.8 million, though channel investments contributed to a 60-basis-point margin decline.

TT Generates Robust Free Cash Flow

Cash from continuing operating activities reached $1.73 billion in the first six months of 2026, up from $1.04 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow nearly doubled to $1.60 billion from $841.4 million, aided by improved working capital management.

Trane Technologies ended June with $1.32 billion in cash and $4.62 billion in debt. Through July, it deployed or committed approximately $1.9 billion, including $690 million for dividends, $340 million for acquisitions and investments, and $840 million for share repurchases.

The company remains on track to deploy $2.8-$3.3 billion of capital in 2026. Capital expenditures are expected to equal 2-3% of revenues as management expands capacity and supports innovation initiatives.

Trane Technologies Raises Its 2026 Guidance

Management now expects full-year reported revenue growth of approximately 11.5%, up from the prior projection of 9.5%. Organic revenue growth is forecast at roughly 9% compared with the earlier expectation of about 7%.

Adjusted continuing earnings guidance increased to $15.20-$15.30 per share from $14.75-$14.95. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $14.89 per share.

The company expects third-quarter organic revenue growth of approximately 10% and adjusted earnings of about $4.70 per share.

The raised outlook reflects record backlog, accelerating Commercial HVAC revenues and improving residential and transport trends. Management expects second-half organic revenue growth of approximately 11.5%, with adjusted earnings growth of about 23.5% at the guidance midpoint.

Trane Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

WEX Inc. WEX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results. WEX’s adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3% and increased 35.4% from the year-ago quarter. WEX’s revenues of $753.5 million topped the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 14.2% year over year.

Waste Connections, Inc. WCN posted impressive second-quarter 2026 results. WCN’s adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 11.1% and rose 16.3% from the year-ago quarter. WCN’s total revenues of $2.56 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.1% and increased 6.4% year over year.

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