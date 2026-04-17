TTNDY or SDVKY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products sector have probably already heard of Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) and Sandvik AB (SDVKY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Techtronic Industries Co. and Sandvik AB are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that TTNDY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SDVKY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TTNDY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.19, while SDVKY has a forward P/E of 27.43. We also note that TTNDY has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SDVKY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62.

Another notable valuation metric for TTNDY is its P/B ratio of 3.68. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SDVKY has a P/B of 5.69.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TTNDY's Value grade of B and SDVKY's Value grade of D.

TTNDY stands above SDVKY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that TTNDY is the superior value option right now.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

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Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandvik AB (SDVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.