TTNDY or LECO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Manufacturing - Tools & Related Products stocks are likely familiar with Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) and Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Techtronic Industries Co. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Lincoln Electric Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that TTNDY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

TTNDY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.88, while LECO has a forward P/E of 24.28. We also note that TTNDY has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LECO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62.

Another notable valuation metric for TTNDY is its P/B ratio of 3.82. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LECO has a P/B of 9.5.

These metrics, and several others, help TTNDY earn a Value grade of B, while LECO has been given a Value grade of D.

TTNDY sticks out from LECO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that TTNDY is the better option right now.

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Techtronic Industries Co. (TTNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.