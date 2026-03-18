TTMI's PCB Demand Trends Remain Strong: Can it Support Further Upside?

TTM Technologies TTMI is seeing sustained strength in PCB demand, driven by a shift toward higher complexity requirements across end markets. As computing systems become more data-intensive and space-constrained, demand is increasingly centered on advanced interconnect solutions supporting higher layer counts and tighter integration, creating a stronger demand profile where capability and execution matter more than volume.



Two end markets are shaping TTMI's demand outlook. Growing investments in AI-driven data centers and networking are pushing PCB requirements toward greater speed and processing capability, while defense platforms are increasingly reliant on advanced electronics, keeping demand for high-reliability boards steady across long program cycles. TTMI is addressing this through targeted capacity and technology investments. Its Dongguan and Guangzhou facilities remain the primary sites for AI-grade board production, with ongoing investments supporting higher-layer designs. The Syracuse Diamond facility is being equipped to strengthen domestic capacity, with first revenues expected in the second half of 2026, and continued defense program wins are building multi-year revenue visibility.



The strength of these demand drivers is evident in TTM's recent performance as the fourth-quarter net sales increased 19% year over year to $774.3 million, with data center computing and networking contributing 36% of total revenues. A book-to-bill ratio of 1.35 and an aerospace and defense backlog of $1.6 billion reinforce visibility into future demand.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI's first quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $782.92 million, indicating 20.7% year over year growth. With capacity scaling in line with demand and exposure skewed toward AI infrastructure and defense, the company appears well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum.

TTMI Faces Stiff Competition

TTMI's focus on high-complexity PCBs for AI infrastructure and defense places it in direct competition with Sanmina SANM and Celestica CLS. Sanmina competes across commercial and defense electronics, leveraging its vertically integrated model to serve high-reliability interconnect customers. Celestica is increasingly pivoting toward AI-driven hardware and advanced compute platforms, deepening its presence in the data center supply chain. Against both Sanmina and Celestica, TTMI's ability to manufacture at the highest complexity thresholds, combined with its expanding domestic capacity and long-cycle defense program exposure, reinforces a competitive position that is difficult to replicate.

TTMI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

TTM Technologies shares have surged 87.2% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Electronic Miscellaneous Components industry’s appreciation of 8.3% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 0.9%.

TTMI Stock's Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, TTM Technologies stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 2.87X compared with the industry’s 2.32X.

TTMI’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $3.24, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 31.71% growth over the figure reported a year ago.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.