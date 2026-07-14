TTMI's Defense Electronics Demand Remains Strong: What's Ahead?

TTM Technologies TTMI continues to benefit from robust demand for defense electronics, positioning the company to capitalize on rising global defense spending and military modernization initiatives. As governments prioritize advanced radar, surveillance, electronic warfare and missile defense capabilities amid an evolving geopolitical landscape, demand for highly reliable, mission-critical electronics is expected to remain resilient. TTMI's broad portfolio of advanced interconnect and integrated electronic solutions positions it well to benefit from these long-term spending trends.



The strength of this business is evident in recent program momentum. TTMI has secured key bookings for the LTAMDS air defense radar, the APS-153 maritime surveillance radar and a transportable radar surveillance system used for ballistic missile detection and tracking. The company also recorded its first booking supporting the Golden Dome initiative while expanding bookings for restricted defense programs. These wins helped aerospace and defense achieve a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 and maintain a program backlog of approximately $1.6 billion during the first quarter, reflecting healthy multiyear demand visibility.



Defense remains one of TTMI's largest end markets, accounting for 40% of first-quarter 2026 revenues while growing 11% year over year. Radar-related applications generate roughly half of aerospace and defense revenues, with communications and guidance systems contributing another quarter, providing a diversified exposure across critical military platforms. TTMI’s expanding participation in munitions programs, alongside its specialized radiation-hardened technologies supporting space applications, creates additional avenues for long-term growth



With geopolitical tensions continuing to support elevated defense spending, TTMI's expanding participation in high-priority military programs, solid backlog and broad portfolio of advanced defense electronics position the company to benefit from sustained investment across global aerospace and defense markets. These factors are expected to remain an important catalyst for TTMI's long-term revenue growth.

TTMI Faces Stiff Competition in Defense Electronics

TTMI faces intense competition from Sanmina SANM and Mercury Systems MRCY in the aerospace and defense electronics market.



Sanmina continues to strengthen its presence through high-reliability manufacturing solutions for aerospace and defense applications, while Mercury Systems provides mission-critical technologies, including embedded processing, RF and microwave components, secure computing and avionics solutions for defense platforms.



Despite this competitive landscape, TTMI continues to strengthen its position through expanding participation in advanced radar, missile defense and surveillance programs. As global defense spending remains elevated, TTMI appears well positioned to compete effectively with Sanmina and Mercury Systems in securing future defense program opportunities.



This keeps the comparison tightly focused on defense electronics and mentions TTMI, Sanmina, and Mercury Systems three times each for SEO.

TTMI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

TTM Technologies shares have surged 97.6% year to date, while the Zacks Electronic Miscellaneous Components industry declined 13.4% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector jumped 17%.

TTMI Stock's Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, TTM Technologies stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 3.23X compared with the industry’s 4.01X.

TTMI’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $4.13, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 67.89% growth over the figure reported a year ago.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.