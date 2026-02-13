TTMI Stock Soars 250% in One Year, and One Fund Is Betting $7 Million on More Growth

Key Points

Neo Ivy Capital Management added 100,879 shares of TTMI in the fourth quarter.

The estimated transaction value was $6.96 million.

The transaction represented a 1.1% increase in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

TTMI is not among the fund’s top five holdings; the fund disclosed 336 positions as of December 31, 2025.

On February 13, 2026, Neo Ivy Capital Management disclosed a new position in TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI), acquiring 100,879 shares in an estimated $6.96 million trade.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Neo Ivy Capital Management initiated a new position in TTM Technologies by purchasing 100,879 shares. The position’s value at the end of the quarter was $6.96 million.

What else to know

The TTMI holding represents 1.10% of Neo Ivy Capital Management's 13F reportable AUM post-trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: F: $7.61 million (1.2% of AUM) NYSE: DLB: $7.58 million (1.2% of AUM) NYSE: WELL: $7.56 million (1.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: ROIV: $7.41 million (1.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $7.35 million (1.2% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, TTMI shares were priced at $92.33, up a very staggering 259.82% over the prior year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 246.92 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-12) $92.33 Market Capitalization $9.56 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.91 billion Net Income (TTM) $177.45 million

Company snapshot

TTM Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of printed circuit boards (PCBs), radio frequency (RF) components, high-density interconnect PCBs, flexible and rigid-flex PCBs, IC substrates, advanced ceramic RF components, and value-added services such as design and simulation.

The company generates revenue primarily through the manufacture and sale of advanced PCB and RF products, as well as system integration and custom assembly solutions for high-reliability applications.

It serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies across sectors, including aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global supplier of advanced printed circuit boards and RF components, supporting high-complexity and mission-critical applications. The company leverages scale, engineering expertise, and a diversified product mix to address demanding customer requirements in technology-driven industries. Its broad market reach and integrated manufacturing capabilities provide a competitive edge in serving customers with stringent quality and performance needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital is clustering around AI infrastructure winners, and this name just forced its way into that conversation. After a 259.8% one-year rally, expectations are sky high, but the fundamentals are not purely narrative-driven. Fourth-quarter net sales rose 19% year over year to $774.3 million, with non-GAAP EPS hitting a record $0.70 and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 16.3%, according to the company’s February 4 earnings release. Data Center Computing and Networking revenue climbed to 36% of total sales, fueled by generative AI demand.



Full-year 2025 revenue, meanwhile, reached $2.9 billion, up 19%, while non-GAAP net income rose to $259.0 million, or $2.46 per diluted share. Book-to-bill came in at 1.35 in the quarter, and aerospace and defense backlog stood at $1.6 billion, offering visibility beyond the AI cycle.



For a portfolio that already leans heavily into cyclical and industrial names, adding a high-beta electronics manufacturer suggests conviction in secular compute demand, not just tactical positioning. Long-term investors should focus less on the past year’s price chart and more on margin durability, backlog conversion, and whether AI-related demand sustains double-digit top-line growth into 2026, when management is guiding for 15% to 20% sales growth.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dolby Laboratories and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Roivant Sciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

