TTMI Stock Before Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

TTM Technologies TTMI is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.



For the first quarter of 2026, TTMI expects net sales of $770-$810 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $782.92 million, indicating a 20.70% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TTM Technologies expects non-GAAP earnings between 64 cents and 70 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 66 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating strong year-over-year growth of 32%.



TTMI’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.13%.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note for TTMI’s Q1 Results

TTMI’s strong positioning in AI-driven data center and networking infrastructure is emerging as a key growth driver heading into the first quarter of 2026. The company continues to benefit from accelerating generative AI deployments, which are driving demand for advanced interconnect solutions, including high-performance PCBs and substrates used in servers and switches. In the prior quarter, data center computing revenues surged 57% year over year, while combined data center and networking contributed 36% of total revenues and are expected to rise further to 37% in the first quarter of 2026. This sustained momentum, supported by hyperscale buildouts, indicates that this segment is likely to have strengthened revenue growth and mix in the quarter under review.



Supported by strong program synergies and consistent defense spending, TTM Technologies' Aerospace and Defense (A&D) division is expected to remain a major pillar of strength in the first quarter of 2026. The company exited 2025 with an A&D program backlog of approximately $1.6 billion and a solid book-to-bill ratio of 1.46, reflecting robust order inflows across major radar, missile and surveillance programs. A&D represented 41% of fourth-quarter 2025 sales and is expected to contribute around 42% in the first quarter of 2026, indicating continued demand stability. Growth has been driven by modernization priorities and increased electronics content in defense systems. This strong backlog visibility and demand pipeline are expected to have supported stable revenues and strengthened performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Beyond AI and defense, TTMI is witnessing solid momentum across its diversified end markets, particularly medical, industrial and instrumentation. This segment delivered strong 28% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by rising demand for AI-enabled robotics, automation systems and advanced sensing applications. These trends reflect increasing technology adoption and complexity across non-core sectors, supporting demand for TTMI’s advanced interconnect and engineered solutions. The segment is expected to grow 32% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting momentum in diversified demand streams. This broad-based strength is likely to have supported incremental growth in the quarter under review and mitigated cyclical trends.



Though Automotive demand has emerged as a clear weak spot in TTMI’s portfolio, with management indicating a decline in automotive revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, partially offsetting strength in other end markets. The company forecasted a 12% year-over-year decline and a fall to 8% of total sales in the first quarter of 2026. These trends point to continued softness and reduced contribution from automotive, suggesting that this end market is likely to have weighed on overall revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026.

What Our Model Says About TTMI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TTM Technologies this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



TTMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Fabrinet FN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. FN shares have rallied 58.2% year to date. It is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 4. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Reddit Inc. RDDT has an Earnings ESP of +3.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. RDDT shares have declined 32.6% in the year-to-date period. RDDT is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. ANET shares have gained 35% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.

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TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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