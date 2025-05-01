$TTMI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTMI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,569,248 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TTMI:
$TTMI Insider Trading Activity
$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594
- DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840.
- DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $395,085
- SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,400 shares for an estimated $301,943.
- CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $283,225.
- TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743
- JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150.
- DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $100,101
- ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,104 shares for an estimated $27,078.
- STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160
- TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524
$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,648,017 shares (+532.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,788,420
- POINT72 HONG KONG LTD removed 839,096 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,767,626
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 781,058 shares (+391.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,331,185
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 769,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,039,506
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 603,969 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,948,232
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 515,015 shares (+50.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,746,621
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 378,894 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,377,626
$TTMI Government Contracts
We have seen $22,014,725 of award payments to $TTMI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AUDIO COMPUTER: $4,369,900
- SPARES: $4,078,000
- INTERROGATOR IDENTI: $3,201,271
- INTERROGATOR IDENTI: $1,930,207
- CONTROL,INTERCOMMUN: $1,868,300
$TTMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
