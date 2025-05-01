$TTMI stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TTMI stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $18,569,248 of trading volume.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TTMI:

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594

DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $395,085

SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,400 shares for an estimated $301,943 .

. CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D BU President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $283,225 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (President A&D Radar Systems) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $250,743

JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150 .

. DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $100,101

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,104 shares for an estimated $27,078 .

. STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TTMI Government Contracts

We have seen $22,014,725 of award payments to $TTMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TTMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

