TTMI Set to Report Q3 Results: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

TTM Technologies TTMI is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29.



For the third quarter of 2025, TTMI expects revenues of $690-$730 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $712.64 million, indicating a 15.59% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TTM Technologies expects non-GAAP earnings between 57 cents and 63 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 61 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 48.78%.



TTMI’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.85%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Before TTMI’s Q3 Results

TTM Technologies is anticipated to have benefited in the third quarter of 2025 from sustained strength in its Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment, which accounted for 45% of total sales in the prior quarter. The company’s record A&D program backlog of approximately $1.46 billion likely provided strong revenue visibility and production continuity through the quarter to be reported. Supported by healthy defense budgets and increased demand for mission-critical systems, the segment’s robust order pipeline and favorable program mix are expected to have driven stable utilization levels, improved operational efficiency and supported margin performance in the third quarter.



TTM Technologies is expected to have benefited in the third quarter of 2025 from strategic capacity and footprint expansion initiatives aimed at aligning with customer regionalization trends. The acquisition of a large facility in Wisconsin, coupled with land rights in Penang, Malaysia, is likely to have strengthened the company’s global manufacturing flexibility and supply-chain resilience beyond China.



TTM Technologies entered the third quarter of 2025 with a strong financial position, supported by $97.8 million in operating cash flow, $448 million in cash and a low net leverage ratio of 1.2X. This solid liquidity allowed the company to invest in capacity expansion and technology upgrades while maintaining financial stability. As a result, TTMI is expected to have benefited from greater funding flexibility and stronger execution amid rising customer demand.



However, TTM Technologies is expected to have faced some pressure in the third quarter of 2025 due to softer bookings momentum entering the period. The company’s book-to-bill ratio of 0.89 in the second quarter indicated that new orders lagged behind shipments, suggesting a slowdown in order intake. This imbalance may have limited near-term revenue visibility and production activity, potentially weighing on sales growth and capacity utilization in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About TTMI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TTM Technologies this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



TTMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

