TTMI Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

TTM Technologies TTMI reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 70 cents, marking an all-time quarterly record. The figure increased 42.9% from the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.94%.



The company’s net sales of $774.3 million rose 18.9% year over year and surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.94%.

TTMI’s Q4 Top-Line Details

Segment-wise, Aerospace & Defense sales rose 3.9% year over year to $318 million, while Commercial revenues grew 32.2% to $448.5 million and RF&S Components sales increased 5.4% to $10.7 million.



TTMI’s end-market sales distribution in the reported quarter was dominated by Aerospace & Defense (41%), followed by Data Center Computing (28%), Medical, Industrial & Instrumentation (14%), Automotive (9%), and Networking (8%). Combined revenues from the data center computing and networking end markets rose to 36% of total company sales, supported by strong generative AI demand.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI reported a fourth-quarter book-to-bill ratio of 1.35, with its Aerospace & Defense program backlog reaching $1.6 billion. On this revised basis (excluding shipments into customer hubs), the 90-day backlog increased to $0.65 billion from $0.50 billion in the year-ago quarter.

TTMI’s Operating Details

In the fourth quarter of 2025, TTM Technologies reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 21.7%, which expanded 120 basis points (bps) year over year, with a gross profit of $167.8 million.



Selling and marketing expenses increased 5.5% year over year to $21.1 million. General and administrative expenses rose 10.6% year over year to $50.1 million. However, research and development expenses declined 13.2% year over year to $6.9 million.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.8% year over year to $126.2 million in the reported quarter.



Non-GAAP operating income surged 49.4% year over year to $98.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, the operating margin expanded 260 bps year over year to 12.7%.

TTMI’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 29, 2025, TTM Technologies’ cash and cash equivalents were $501.2 million, while total debt (short and long term) was $916.2 million.



In the reported quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $62.9 million, while free cash flow was $11.7 million.

TTMI’s Q1 & 2026 Guidance

TTM Technologies expects first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings between 64 cents and 70 cents per share. Net sales are anticipated to be between $770 million and $810 million.



For 2026, the company expects net sales to grow in the 15% to 20% range.

TTMI’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

TTM Technologies currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Amkor Technology AMKR, IPG Photonics IPGP and MKS Inc. MKSI are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Each stock flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amkor Technology shares have surged 78.8% over the past year. AMKR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 9, 2026.



IPG Photonics shares have appreciated 40.8% over the past year. IPGP is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12, 2026.



MKS shares have soared 97.3% over the past year. MKSI is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.