TTMI Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?

TTM Technologies TTMI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4.



For the fourth quarter of 2025, TTMI expects net sales of $730-$770 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $752.21 million, indicating a 15.55% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TTM Technologies expects non-GAAP earnings between 64 cents and 70 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.33%.



TTMI’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.31%.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note for TTMI’s Q4 Results

Demand from data center computing and networking end markets is accelerating as generative AI adoption expands, driving higher volumes and a richer product mix. Data center computing revenues surged 44% year over year in the third quarter of 2025 to a record high, supported by strong hyperscaler orders for GenAI infrastructure, and are expected to rise to 28% of total fourth-quarter sales. Networking also recorded 35% year-over-year growth, supported by sustained AI-driven demand and new product introductions, with momentum set to continue. As these AI-focused markets represent an increasing portion of revenues, TTM Technologies is expected to have benefited in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The aerospace and defense (A&D) segment continues to provide strong revenue stability and visibility, supported by a resilient program backlog of approximately $1.46 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Management highlighted that demand in this end market remains robust due to defense budget tailwinds and solid program alignment, with significant bookings recorded for key platforms such as the AMRAAM missile program, the APS-153 radar system for the MH-60R helicopter, and U.S. Army detection and reporting systems. These long-duration contracts enhance revenue visibility. With aerospace and defense expected to represent approximately 42% of total revenues, the segment’s continued strength is likely to have supported fourth-quarter results.



TTM Technologies’ capacity expansion initiatives position the company to meet rising demand in AI-driven data center and aerospace and defense markets. The Penang, Malaysia facility continues to ramp, with customer qualifications progressing, third-quarter sales of $5 million, and further revenue growth expected in the fourth quarter as yields improve and new customers come online. Also, development of the Ultra-HDI PCB facility in Syracuse, NY, continues as planned, with equipment installation underway and volume production slated for the second half of 2026. These investments are likely to have contributed positively by strengthening support for advanced, next-generation PCB demand and sustaining near-term revenue growth.



However, the automotive end market continues to act as a structural headwind, reflecting prolonged inventory corrections and subdued demand from major customers. Management indicated that automotive revenues declined to 11% of total sales in the third quarter of 2025 from 14% in the prior-year period, reflecting cautious customer purchasing behavior. Looking ahead, automotive is expected to contract further to around 9% of total sales in the fourth quarter, signaling continued weakness and limited prospects for near-term improvement. Consequently, this segment is expected to have exerted a negative influence on results in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says About TTMI Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TTM Technologies this time around. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



TTMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Cirrus Logic CRUS currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.90% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. CRUS shares have gained 31.2% in the in the trailing 12 months. It is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Microchip Technology MCHP has an Earnings ESP of +2.18% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. MCHP shares have surged 43.9% in the in the trailing 12 months. MCHP is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5.



Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.05% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. AMD shares have surged 111.4% in the trailing 12 months. AMD is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

