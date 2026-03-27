TTMI Builds a Robust Defense Backlog: A Structural Growth Anchor?

TTM Technologies TTMI is reinforcing its growth visibility through a steadily expanding aerospace and defense backlog, which is emerging as a key catalyst within its business mix. Unlike shorter-cycle commercial demand, defense programs typically span multiple years, offering predictable revenue streams and reducing earnings volatility. This positions the company to sustain growth even amid fluctuations in other end markets.



To actively capture this structural opportunity, TTMI has been deepening its program alignment across both conventional and restricted defense platforms, spanning radar systems, missile platforms and other mission-critical applications requiring high reliability and technological precision. Notably, TTMI is advancing beyond pure interconnect into modules, subsystems and fully integrated mission systems, moving up the value chain in ways that are expected to deepen customer stickiness and support margin expansion over time.



The aerospace and defense program backlog reached $1.6 billion, underpinned by a book-to-bill ratio of 1.46 in the fourth quarter of 2025, well above parity and indicative of demand running meaningfully ahead of current supply. A sustained book-to-bill above 1 is significant as it signals not just near-term order strength but an accumulating revenue base that is likely to convert over the next two to three years.



This momentum is also reflected in consistent execution, with aerospace and defense revenues growing 5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 13% in 2025, highlighting disciplined program ramp and durable alignment with sustained defense spending trends. The expanding defense backlog is expected to act as a structural growth anchor, providing multi-year revenue visibility. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI's fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.39 billion, indicating 16.49% year-over-year growth, a target that the strengthening defense order book and a deepening program pipeline appear well-suited to support.

TTMI Faces Stiff Competition

TTMI faces stiff competition from Mercury Systems MRCY and Sanmina SANM in the defense and electronics space. Mercury Systems focuses primarily on mission-critical processing subsystems and sensor computing at the edge, where software-defined processing rather than hardware interconnect is the core differentiator. Sanmina functions as a broad electronics manufacturing services provider for whom defense is one vertical among several. This limits the depth of program-specific expertise and backlog visibility it can offer. TTMI’s proprietary interconnect technology base and expanding mission systems portfolio position it more cohesively within the defense electronics value chain than either Mercury Systems or Sanmina.

TTMI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

TTM Technologies shares have surged 66.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Electronic Miscellaneous Components industry’s appreciation of 16.8%. In contrast, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector has declined 2.4%.

TTMI Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, TTM Technologies stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 2.83X compared with the industry’s 2.49X.

TTMI’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $3.24, unchanged over the past 30 days and indicating 31.71% growth over the figure reported a year ago.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.