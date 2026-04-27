TTMI Benefits From AI Boom and Defense Momentum: What's Ahead?

TTM Technologies TTMI is gaining momentum as demand from artificial intelligence (AI) and defense markets accelerates. These structural tailwinds are increasing system complexity and extending product cycles, supporting durable growth.



The company’s positioning across aerospace and defense (A&D) as well as data center computing is translating into stronger visibility and a multi-year growth runway. This setup supports steady growth, though execution will remain key as demand scales.

TTMI’s Growth is Backed by AI and Defense Demand

TTM Technologies is benefiting from rising electronics content in both defense systems and AI infrastructure. A&D programs continue to demand advanced Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) for mission-critical applications, where reliability and long product lifecycles support recurring revenue streams.



AI-driven data center expansion is also increasing demand for high-performance computing hardware. This requires complex interconnect solutions, an area where TTMI has established capabilities.



This strength is reflected in recent mix trends. In fourth-quarter 2025, A&D contributed 41% of revenues, growing 5% year over year, while data center computing and networking together accounted for 36%, with data center revenues surging 57% year over year. Defense provides stability and backlog visibility, while AI-driven demand is the primary growth accelerator.



Peers such as Amphenol APH and Jabil JBL are also capitalizing on AI infrastructure growth and high-speed connectivity, reinforcing the broader industry upcycle. Amphenol continues to see strength in AI-linked interconnect solutions, while Jabil benefits from its exposure to complex electronics manufacturing.

TTMI’s Revenue Visibility and Backlog Trends Stand Strong

TTMI’s revenue visibility has improved, supported by a book-to-bill ratio of 1.35 in the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating orders continue to outpace shipments. The company’s aerospace and defense backlog stands at $1.6 billion, supported by strong program bookings and long-duration contracts.



A rising 90-day backlog, which increased to $654.9 million from $502.1 million a year ago, further supports near-term visibility, suggesting that demand strength is translating into executable production schedules. These indicators point to strong demand and improving conversion visibility.

TTMI’s Momentum Expected to Strengthen in 2027

TTMI expects revenues to grow at a 15–20% annual rate over the next several years, driven by alignment with high-growth end markets and consistent order inflows.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.40 billion, indicating 16.95% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2027 revenues is pegged at $4.03 billion, suggesting 18.45% growth.



The company is targeting a doubling of earnings by 2027. This ambition reflects both operating leverage and improved cost efficiency as volumes scale.



The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.25 per share, suggesting 32.11% year-over-year growth. While the consensus mark for 2027 earnings is pegged at $4.72 per share, indicating 45.23% growth.



TTMI’s lack of capacity constraints supports a consistent expansion trajectory, as it can scale output in line with demand.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI Benefits From Margin Expansion Levers in the Long Term

TTMI’s margin expansion is expected to be driven by multiple operational improvements. Yield enhancements across manufacturing processes are helping reduce waste and improve efficiency, supporting better cost control.



A shift in product mix toward higher-value aerospace, defense and AI-related applications is contributing to stronger margins. These segments typically command better pricing due to their complexity and performance requirements, reinforcing margin durability. Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 21.7% in the fourth-quarter of 2025 from 20.5% a year ago, while operating margin expanded to 12.7% from 10.1%.



As capacity utilization improves and ramp-related inefficiencies ease through 2026, fixed cost absorption is expected to strengthen, supporting further margin expansion.

TTMI’s Reliance on Defense Spending and Key Customers

Despite strong tailwinds, TTMI’s reliance on defense spending introduces a level of uncertainty. Changes in government budgets or program delays could impact order flow and backlog conversion.



Customer concentration remains a key factor, with a significant portion of revenues tied to a limited number of customers, increasing exposure to pricing pressure and volume variability.



Geopolitical dynamics, particularly in defense-related supply chains, impact TTMI’s demand and production timelines.



Peers like Sanmina SANM face similar risks tied to customer concentration and end-market exposure. Sanmina also operates with exposure to large OEM customers, reinforcing these industry-wide sensitivities.

TTMI Investment View Based on Current Rating

TTM Technologies has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting strong earnings momentum and favorable estimate revisions. The company is well-positioned to benefit from sustained demand across AI-driven data center infrastructure and aerospace and defense markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Strong backlog visibility, improving margins, and a clear path to double earnings by 2027 reinforce confidence in the growth trajectory. Operational headwinds remain largely timing-related and are expected to ease as utilization improves.



With multiple secular tailwinds in place and execution trending in the right direction, TTMI appears positioned for continued upside.

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Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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