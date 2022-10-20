TTM Technologies (TTMI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of TTM Technologies Inc (Symbol: TTMI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.96, changing hands as high as $14.33 per share. TTM Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTMI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.66 per share, with $17.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.35.

