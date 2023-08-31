TTM Technologies (TTMI) Price Target Increased by 13.17% to 17.53

The average one-year price target for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been revised to 17.53 / share. This is an increase of 13.17% from the prior estimate of 15.49 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 21.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.82% from the latest reported closing price of 14.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.20%, an increase of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 131,398K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 9,322K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,849K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 5.54% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,230K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,433K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,428K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,688K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 1.66% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 4,283K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,620K shares, representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 16.92% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,826K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 21.58% over the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market.

