TTM Technologies (TTMI) Price Target Increased by 29.46% to 177.48

The average one-year price target for TTM Technologies (NasdaqGS:TTMI) has been revised to $177.48 / share. This is an increase of 29.46% from the prior estimate of $137.09 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $199.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from the latest reported closing price of $168.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is an decrease of 206 owner(s) or 28.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.18%, an increase of 26.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.75% to 108,223K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,398K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 5,180K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,980K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 81.75% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,464K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 4,276K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 52.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 175.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,668K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 19.06% over the last quarter.

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