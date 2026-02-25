TTM Technologies (TTMI) Price Target Increased by 14.77% to 120.87

The average one-year price target for TTM Technologies (NasdaqGS:TTMI) has been revised to $120.87 / share. This is an increase of 14.77% from the prior estimate of $105.32 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $132.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from the latest reported closing price of $106.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.25%, an increase of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.39% to 123,881K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,066K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 89.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,980K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,814K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 28.92% over the last quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 4,276K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 52.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 175.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 79.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,668K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,586K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 36.54% over the last quarter.

