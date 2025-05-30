Is TTM Technologies (TTMI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is TTM Technologies (TTMI). TTMI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 18.15. Over the past 52 weeks, TTMI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.59 and as low as 8.36, with a median of 11.77.

We should also highlight that TTMI has a P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TTMI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.53. Over the past 12 months, TTMI's P/B has been as high as 1.92 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.42.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TTMI has a P/S ratio of 1.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.51.

Finally, investors should note that TTMI has a P/CF ratio of 13.75. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TTMI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.67. Within the past 12 months, TTMI's P/CF has been as high as 15.41 and as low as 8.06, with a median of 12.32.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TTM Technologies is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TTMI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.