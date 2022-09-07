TTM Technologies (TTMI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TTM Technologies (TTMI) closed the most recent trading day at $15.06, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the printed circuit board maker had lost 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 9.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTM Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TTM Technologies is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $675.73 million, up 21.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.78% and +13.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTM Technologies should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TTM Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TTM Technologies has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.08.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.