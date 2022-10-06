TTM Technologies (TTMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TTM Technologies (TTMI) closed at $14.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the printed circuit board maker had lost 5.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

TTM Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $675.73 million, up 21.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.78% and +13.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TTM Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TTM Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note TTM Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.49, which means TTM Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



