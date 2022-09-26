TTM Technologies (TTMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TTM Technologies (TTMI) closed the most recent trading day at $13.21, moving -1.93% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the printed circuit board maker had lost 18.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TTM Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $675.73 million, up 21.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion, which would represent changes of +25.78% and +13.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TTM Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TTM Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, TTM Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.7, so we one might conclude that TTM Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)



