Is TTM Technologies Stock a Buy After Metavasi Capital Initiated a Position Worth $11.8 Million?

Key Points

Metavasi Capital LP bought 171,202 TTMI shares; estimated trade value is $11.81 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end TTMI position value rose by $11.81 million, reflecting both share purchases and price moves.

The position change equals a 4.81% increase of fund's 13F reportable assets under management.

Fund held 171,202 TTMI shares ($11.81 million) at quarter end.

TTMI is a new stake and represents 4.81% of Metavasi Capital LP's AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Metavasi Capital LP disclosed a new stake in TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI). The fund acquired 171,202 shares during the fourth quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $11.81 million based on quarterly average pricing. The quarter-end value of the position also stood at $11.81 million, reflecting share purchases and market price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position in TTMI for Metavasi Capital LP, representing 4.81% of its $245.42 million 13F U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: SPHR: $20.74 million (8.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: BLND: $19.41 million (7.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: APP: $18.82 million (7.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: DAVE: $16.39 million (6.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: COMP: $12.54 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, TTMI shares were priced at $90.91, up 249.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 231.79 percentage points.

Metavasi Capital LP reported 27 positions following this filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $90.91 Market Capitalization $9.62 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.91 billion Net Income (TTM) $177.45 million

Company Snapshot

TTM Technologies manufactures and sells a broad range of printed circuit boards (PCBs), radio frequency (RF) components, high-density interconnect PCBs, flexible and rigid-flex PCBs, IC substrates, and advanced ceramic RF components.

The company generates revenue primarily from the production and sale of PCB and RF components, as well as value-added services such as RF design, PCB layout, simulation, and testing for electronics manufacturers.

Its main customers are original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies serving sectors including aerospace and defense, data center computing, automotive, medical, industrial, and instrumentation.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of advanced printed circuit boards and RF components, operating at scale with over 16,000 employees.

The company leverages manufacturing expertise and engineering capabilities to deliver customized solutions for complex electronic systems across high-growth end markets. Its diversified product portfolio and value-added services position it as a critical supplier to OEMs and EMS companies in technology-driven sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Metavasi Capital‘s purchase of TTM Technologies stock is noteworthy for several reasons. The buy is a new position, and it was of substantial size to catapult TTMI shares to Metavasi’s eighth largest holding. This suggests the investment firm is bullish on TTMI, and since Metavasi is focused on growth stocks, the buy indicates a belief in upside for TTM Technologies.

Metavasi was right. In 2026, TTM Technologies stock hit a 52-week high of $111 on Feb. 3. The rising share price makes sense given the company’s outstanding performance.

In the fourth quarter, sales were up 19% year over year to $774.3 million. This helped to propel Q4 net income to $50.7 million compared to $5.2 million in 2024. TTM Technologies is seeing strong demand from data centers hungry for its products to use in artificial intelligence systems.

As a result, shares hover near their peak valuation for the past year, as evidenced by a price-to-earnings ratio of about 64. Hence, now is not the best time to buy. Wait for the stock to drop before deciding to make a purchase.

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

