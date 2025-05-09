TTM Technologies To Repurchase Up To $100 Million Of Shares

Markets
(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) said on Friday that its Board has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $100 million from time to time through May 7, 2027. 

Dan Boehle, CFO of TTM Technologies, said: "Given the company's solid cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, we believe repurchasing shares is a prudent use of capital. While strategic acquisitions remain a primary goal for the use of our free cash flow, this authorization provides us with added flexibility to enhance shareholder value."

The company also noted that its previous two-year share repurchase program expired on May 3, 2025.

