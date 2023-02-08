TTM Technologies Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $6.0 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $8.4 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $42.7 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $617.2 million from $598.1 million last year.

TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $6.0 Mln. vs. $8.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $617.2 Mln vs. $598.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.16-$0.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $550-$590 mln

