TTM Technologies Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $25.26 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $52.48 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $43.92 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $719.25 million from $710.95 million last year.

TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $43.92 Mln. vs. $55.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $719.25 Mln vs. $710.95 Mln last year.

